Oven Hill Creek planting day

PHOTO: ANNA ROBINSON

Teviot Water Care Group member and farmer Deidre Perkins and Millers Flat School pupil Yogeeta Maisuria (11) secure a native plant nearOven Hill Creek as part of the group’s community planting and stream health afternoon last week.

Otago Catchment Community co-ordinator Anna Robinson said about 75 native plants were put in the ground on the day.

The plants were donated by Fish & Game and added to the more than 100 plants which the school pupils began planting in the same area about two years ago.

The group also revealed its new signage, which would soon be installed at the top and bottom of Teviot Valley.