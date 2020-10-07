Pandemic prompts return to rural roots

Hamish McKerchar’s parents always knew he would return some day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

South Cantabrian Hamish McKerchar was a helicopter pilot for 10 years, flying tourists from Queenstown over Milford Sound and Fiordland before Covid-19 hit New Zealand.

Then the tourism market and his income virtually disappeared overnight.

Mr McKerchar looked to home and decided he would become a farm hand with Hereford cattle and sheep on his family’s farm, Shrimpton’s Hill Herefords, in Cave.

His parents, John and Liz McKerchar, always knew he would return one day and watched him quickly pick the farm skills back up.

Mr McKerchar enjoyed it — so much so that said he would like to continue working on a farm even when international tourism returned to New Zealand.

"A lot of the guys in Queenstown ask me if I know anyone who needs a farm hand because they have got no work at the moment," he said.

"Covid-19 means that a lot of people across Aotearoa are out of work, but there are jobs out there, especially in our primary sector."

Hamish McKerchar pilots a helicopter over Queenstown and Milford. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He was revelling in how rewarding his new lifestyle was and believed there would be a lot of agricultural jobs to come, that anyone could do.

"My advice would be do not rule it out, farmers are good at sharing information and helping people learn.

"It is a cliche, but I love farming because you have got that fresh air, you are outdoors, it is quiet and every day is different. It keeps you on your toes, keeps you thinking.

"It feels good knowing you have done a good hard day’s work. I may keep my hand in flying, and do it part-time when conditions allow, but I just love it out here on the farm."