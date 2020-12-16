Planners, farmers can help each other

‘‘I wanted to try to find out what it was we do as planners that grinds their gears so much and why they never listened.’’ PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Intergenerational farmers are rural survivors, but they do not have a big voice in environmental management, according to Lynda Murchison.

They farmed in accordance with what their grandfathers did, she said.

They did not embrace much of the new technology available to farmers, but their land was in good heart.

"They must be doing something right."

Ms Murchison has been awarded a PhD for her thesis that explores the conflicts between long-time farmers and environmental planning processes.

It has been recommended for publication in eight journals.

She said if every planner, government minister and scientist stopped to listen to farmers, "we would not have half the environmental issues we have".

"These people know how to farm and they care about the impact of farming on the land. They have adjusted and evolved their farming practices to take care of the land.

"It is such a piece of gold sitting there, being ignored."

She said she did not start out to write a planning thesis.

"It started as a story about farmers and how they knew their land. But it ended up a planning thesis because I had been a planner for 25 years."

Ms Murchison farms in partnership with her husband, Jock Murchison, in the Weka Pass in North Canterbury.

She has worked in resource management for about 25 years in Canterbury, in roles with district and regional councils including the Selwyn council and Environment Canterbury.

More recently, she has worked with iwi authority Te Runanga O Ngai Tahu.

She runs an environmental planning consultancy business and lectures part-time in resource and environmental management at the University of Canterbury.

She is a Hurunui district councillor and the immediate past president of North Canterbury Federated Farmers.

She holds an MA degree in geography (public policy and environmental management) and is a full member of the New Zealand Planning Institute.

Ms Murchison said she could never understand why farmers got so uptight about some of the work planners did.

"I wanted to try to find out what it was we do as planners that grinds their gears so much and why they never listened," she says.

She also wanted to understand why planners continued mapping wetlands and Significant Natural Areas across Canterbury when farmers had shown they were prepared to voluntarily establish covenants on their farms through the QEII Trust to protect areas.

Ms Murchison talked to 52 farming families in Canterbury and read the farming life stories of another 30 for her thesis.

Farmers talked about the conflict over planning processes such as mapping of Significant Natural Areas, and the freshwater debate.

"We look to science to find solutions sometimes for problems, and ignore the knowledge of people who have lived with the land for generations."

Ms Murchison believed like-minded people, such as those wanting to protect the land and waterways, including planners and farmers, should work together to protect the land, its biodiversity, and freshwater.

She is supporting this approach in the Hurunui district, where environmental issues are "quite manageable".

"We have a huge number of family farms in the Hurunui, and long-time residents who have invested in the district.

"We can run a pilot in the Hurunui by putting like-minded people together and draw up a recipe for how we might do things differently, with a focus on success on the ground, rather than the right words on a wee bit of paper," she said.

Too often, people who were locked in a process complicated that process, and sometimes planners made a lot of assumptions, some of which were not valid, she said.