'Red and Blacks' getting set for grand final

The Oxford ``Red and Blacks'' (from left) Hillary Cooper (13), James Crawford (11) and Flynn Shore (12) are looking forward to the AgriKidsNZ grand final being held in Invercargill next week. Photo: David Hill

The Oxford ''Red and Blacks'' are gearing up for the AgriKidsNZ grand final in Invercargill next week.

The Oxford Area School team of Hillary Cooper, Flynn Shore and James Crawford won the Tasman AgriKids regional final at Templeton in April to qualify for the grand final being held from July 5 to 7.

Hillary and Flynn competed in the 2016 grand final, Oxford's only previous appearance, while James will be competing for the first time.

''Every Tuesday afternoon we meet to learn about the different modules,'' Hillary said.

''I'm really excited to be going in it again. It was a lot harder than the regional competition.''

Flynn said he enjoyed doing the practical modules.

In recent weeks the team has visited a Honda dealer to learn about tyre tread and motorcycle maintenance, a New Holland dealer to learn about tractors and agricultural machinery and has spoken to a Southfuels representative about potential hazards with fuel delivery.

James said the regional final was different from ''what I thought it would be in how it was set-up and what we had to do'' and he enjoyed the practical modules.

All three were from local farming families, with Hillary and Flynn living on a dairy farm and James growing up on a sheep and cropping farm.

Tasman will also be represented by Harry Carrodus, Jake Lawson and Hannah Buck from Seddon School, near Blenheim, which finished in second place in the regional final, and William Knight, Nathan Hodge and Rebecca Lewis from Broomfield School, near Amberley, which placed third.

St Bede's College of Christchurch has two teams competing in the TeenAg grand final, including Tasman regional winners Angus Grant (15), of Christchurch, and Nick O'Connor (15), of the West Coast.

The second team is Tomos Blunt (17), of Kaikoura, and Finn Taylor (17), who is originally from the West Coast.

-By David Hill