Reflecting, growing and connecting in our rural areas

Bronwyn Cairns has had a long involvement in the red meat sector. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON What is your utopian view for the future of the farming sector?

Our industry does so much more than just produce red meat, it creates many other forms of value as well.

We make a big contribution to economic wellbeing of our regions, but we are also a vital part of the social, cultural, and environmental fabric of rural New Zealand as well.

Our farming and processing sector will be vibrant when we start to better appreciate all these other amazing forms of value that we create.

To get there, we need to continue celebrating our stories and connections and foster a strong sense of identity and pride among rural communities.

What makes a good rural community?

Ultimately, a good community is one which shares the same vision for the future, both for their families and those in their area. At every rural event I go to, you can see the intergenerational mentality coming through with fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters all in attendance.

There's a real collaboration when it comes to rural communities, with everyone happy to chip in and add their skills and efforts for the betterment of everyone else. Rural people also seem to make a conscious effort to connect with each other, and some rural people who live many kilometres apart are often more connected than some urban people are with their neighbour over the fence.

There's a real sense of accountability to one another, and a commitment to maintain levels of support and connection.

Any advice for your younger self?

Being uncomfortable is actually a good thing.

We need to feel uncomfortable in order to grow. When I reflect back to my younger self, I felt there were times where I was inclined to stay in my happy place and stick to things I knew, whereas I now know about the importance of stepping out of your comfort zone.

My advice is to surround yourself with the right people.

It's not until you're a bit older that you realise how powerful those people are and how they can positively impact your self-esteem. Some of those people will come to you naturally, but sometimes you have to seek them out. When I started at Finegand, I consciously opened my door to anyone for input and I listened.

Not only were so many people forthcoming with views on how we could succeed together, but they also felt a sense of appreciation and recognition from being asked for their advice and input.

— Bronwyn Cairns, Silver Fern Farms Finegand plant manager, Lives in Gore