Regional final awaits eight young farmers

Eight young farmers go head-to-head at the Otago Southland FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Final in Gore this Saturday.

Convener Zac Thomas said it was exciting to see more first-time contestants this year from different farming backgrounds.

There were "a lot of new people coming through the contest which is good. It promotes growth and diversity of specialties".

The contestants had all qualified by placing in the top top four of the Southland and Otago district competitions late last year.

The competition would begin with a practical component at the Southern Field Days site, starting at 7am.

People were welcome to come along and watch, although they would need a vaccine pass, Mr Thomas said.

A lot of thought and planning had gone into creating a "spectator-friendly" programme.

There would be "a bit of action ... that the crowd can see and get involved in and cheer on the contestants.

"They’re going to be given a range of tasks that might be encountered every day on the farm. They vary between very practical hands-on tasks to more managerial tasks.

It was not just about finding who was the best, but also about developing the contestants’ skills, Mr Thomas said.

A quiz component at the Gore Town & Country Club at 5.30pm had sold out for spectators.

The winner will go on to represent the Otago Southland region in the national grand final in Whangarei in July.

