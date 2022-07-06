Rugby, rodeos and road trains

Donny Tisdall loved the adrenaline of rodeos. PHOTO: ALICE SCOTT

Last winter, Donny Tisdall sat in the corner of the Strath Taieri Community Centre, a big bottle on the table in front of him and a seven-ounce glass of cold beer in his hand.

It was a typical Middlemarch winter’s day; puffer jackets and woollen beanies finally came off as the open fire heated the supper room of the hall.

The Strath Taieri seniors had played a solid game and Mr Tisdall had enjoyed the afternoon watching both of his sons play in the match.

After a 15-year battle, prostate cancer was finally catching up with him and life had slowed down considerably as he navigated his way through palliative treatment and pain control medication. He had a pale complexion and a quiet voice.

Mr Tisdall shared a short yarn about one of the best days of his life. It was a couple of decades earlier but the date he couldn’t recall.

He and a couple of mates had been recruited by the Otago Rugby Union to dress as Southern Men and ride horses through the streets of Dunedin to a Highlanders game at Carisbrook. Entering the grounds, they paraded around the field throwing prizes into the crowd before cantering down the middle of Forbury Rd back to Forbury Park where the horses were put away and the men taken back to the game "where we were treated like royalty for the night".

It was that yarn that left me thinking this guy had a few more stories to tell and subsequently I wrote a profile piece on him for Southern Rural Life which was published in August last year.

Mr Tisdall, who died on May 14, aged 68, spoke of his upbringing on a farm in the Nenthorn Valley. After leaving school he tried his hand at several occupations in New Zealand and overseas, including building in Canada and Europe, shearing in Scotland, driving road trains and breaking in horses in the Australian Outback and farming, fencing and truck driving back at home in New Zealand.

Before his overseas adventures, Mr Tisdall worked on the family farm and it was then as a young man he got to know Ashley McGregor, the head shepherd on Middlemarch’s Gladbrook Station.

"He ended up playing for the All Blacks and he was also a good bull rider. He got me hooked on rodeo."

He started in the second division with steer riding and saddlebronc and then broke into the open with bull riding and bareback horse riding. He loved the adrenaline of the sport, he said, and made lifelong friendships along the way.

Later Mr Tisdall moved to steer wrestling which was his main event for a long time before changing to team roping.

It was through rodeo that he met future wife Kathy. They later had two boys, Scott and Roy, now 21 and 26 respectively. The trio all like to compete in team roping and for the 2020-21 season Scott and Roy made it to the national rodeo finals in Taupo.

Mr Tisdall, proud as punch of his boys and despite his progressing cancer, made it his mission not once but three times to transport the horses from his home to North Island competitions. "It hurt, but I got there!" he exclaimed.

Mr Tisdall was a highly valued member of the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association for many decades and he was presented a life membership in 2020.

He was a member of many rodeo clubs, most notably Waikouaiti, and he was also a timed event stock contractor for more than 15 years, supplying three lines of cattle all around the South Island. It didn’t matter what part of the country Mr Tisdall was in, he was always found in the yards helping out.

He was a successful rodeo contestant, making the rodeo finals many times in his chosen events. And he mentored many cowboys over the years. His arena, stock and tutoring were always available for any cowboy at any time and his home always had a bed for anyone that needed one.

Wanaka Rodeo president Pat McCarthy remembers one year when people were singing out for more jackpots. Mr Tisdall had no arena, no stock and still ran a very successful jackpot at the Middlemarch showgrounds.

He gathered big straw bales to make an arena, hired team roping stock, steer wrestling stock, calf roping stock, calf riding stock and had three levels of barrel racing. This was followed by a hoedown at the local pub. "Where there is a will, there is a way", Mr McCarthy said.

Trucking was a big part of Mr Tisdall’s life. He drove stock trucks for Cooks Transport for many years until he was too unwell to drive anymore, and he enjoyed two trips to Australia in 2010 and 2012 to drive road trains through the Australian Outback.

Back to our interview last year, in his beautiful rustic home overlooking the Taieri River and the Rock and Pillar Range, Mr Tisdall was pragmatic about what lay ahead for him.

"The cancer has been lingering for a long time", he said. "But it has kept me very grateful and open to opportunities that have come my way. I believe I have lived in an era which, dare I say it, is gone now; there was very little red tape and bureaucracy to worry about, we just did what we wanted, and boy did we have some fun!" — Alice Scott