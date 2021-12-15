Rural volunteer award nominee

Pat Macaulay

Rural volunteer Pat Macaulay is in the running to be the Senior New Zealander of the Year.

Mrs Macaulay, of Mosgiel, was nominated as a semifinalist for giving more than 50 years of voluntary service to nurture rural communities.

The volunteer work was at organisations including Plunket, the Parent Teacher Association and Scouts.

She has been a member of Rural Women New Zealand for nearly 50 years and has been involved with the Otago Rural Support Trust since 1997.

Mrs Macaulay was one of 70 New Zealanders selected across seven categories, as part of the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

The winners will be announced in March next year.