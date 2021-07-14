School wins third title

Completing a module demonstrating their knowledge of quad bikes are Blue Mountain College’s AgriKids team (from left) Dustin Young, Henry Chittock and Ben Hartshorne, during the final of the national competition in Christchurch.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The future of farming is looking bright in West Otago if winning the AgriKids competitions is anything to go by.

Blue Mountain College pupils Henry Chittock (13), Dustin Young (12) and Ben Hartshorne (12) won the Agrikids national final earlier this month.

It is the third consecutive year a team from the school has picked up the title.

The trio qualified for the final after winning the regional event, which was held online.

Twenty-one teams from the seven Young Farmers Club regions took part in the final, which is for 8 to 13-year-olds.

The competition tests competitors’ general and farming industry knowledge and skills.

Henry and Dustin said their favourite module was the one where they had to identify cattle and sheep breeds.

Going in to the competition, they thought they had a chance of placing as they had prepared well.

"I’m pretty pleased with us and pretty stoked,’’ Henry said.

Both boys enjoyed the experience.

"I met heaps of new people,’’ Dustin said.

The most challenging module was naming the parts of a motorcycle, he said.

Dustin was also named competitor of the year.

In the final, the team sat an hour-long examination, took part in an hour-long practical module section and a race in which they completed many tasks as fast as possible.

The school’s primary industries head of department Kirsten McIntyre said one reason pupils did well in the competition was their willingness to prepare.

"The kids are so dedicated

and all our network of farmers and businesses round West Otago are so willing to help them,’’ Ms McIntyre said.

This year’s team was no exception.

"The boys put so much work in ... and on snow day on the Tuesday before, they were all inside studying rather than out enjoying the snow, which I think shows their dedication.’’

The trio has also spent time with former Young Farmer of the Year Logan Wallace, learning tips to help them in the competition.