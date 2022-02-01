Skip to main content
People
Sweet taste of succession planning
A Dunedin blueberry orchard has a sweet succession plan.
Crutching means to an end and chance to save
Crutching means to an end and chance to save
Maddi Palmer says she likely does not fit the stereotypical mould of a sheep crutcher, and while it is an occupation she does not plan to make a career out of, she is enjoying the journey and...
South’s young farmer rep found
South’s young farmer rep found
Northern Southland farm manager Alex Field has been crowned the first Young Farmer of the Year grand finalist for the season.
Twins win junior young farmer
Twins win junior young farmer
Twins will represent the South after winning the Junior Young Farmer of the Year Otago Southland title.
Scenery is what ‘makes’ it for young shepherd
Scenery is what ‘makes’ it for young shepherd
Life is no trial for young North Otago shepherd Mikayla Cooper.
Meat industry gives scholars support
Meat industry gives scholars support
Central Southland student Lily Brankin is one step closer to realising a dream of working in the red meat sector.
Bull has ‘legend status’ after surviving 80km trip down river
Bull has ‘legend status’ after surviving 80km trip down river
A young bull washed away during the recent Buller floods survived being swept 70km to 80km downstream, and was found alive and well on the edge of a Westport farm.
Scenery is what ‘makes’ it for young shepherd
Scenery is what ‘makes’ it for young shepherd
Life is no trial for young North Otago shepherd Mikayla Cooper.
High country’s appeal ‘probably the freedom’
High country’s appeal ‘probably the freedom’
You could not really question Kevin Johnston’s work ethic.
Flights to check paddocks for any winter grazing risks
Flights to check paddocks for any winter grazing risks
Environment Southland staff will be out and about in the region identifying potential winter grazing risks this month to help farmers prepare for the upcoming season.
Trout will be pleased with the cooler water
Trout will be pleased with the cooler water
The nights are getting longer and cooler, which has reduced river temperatures.
Good cooking helped steal shearer’s heart
Good cooking helped steal shearer’s heart
"The shearer stole the cook" sums up what happened when Phil Kelly whisked Sally (Katherine) MacLean away from her family farm to live in Gore.
Farmers counting costs of damage caused by flooding, slips
Farmers counting costs of damage caused by flooding, slips
Assessments of stock losses and flood damage suffered by farmers in the Lower Buller Gorge, Inangahua, Reefton, Shenandoah and Maruia are under way.
Horror trip finishes on a high note
Horror trip finishes on a high note
A planned 14-hour journey turned into 60 long hours for the Gilbert family to truck 33 cows to the North Island for the New Zealand Dairy Event.
Organic growers finding their happy place
Organic growers finding their happy place
Growing food is undeniably hard work, organic market gardener Lian Redding says.
Stone fruit picked for foodbanks
Stone fruit picked for foodbanks
The saying goes that when life hands you lemons, you should make lemonade, but for orchardist Lars Molving, the fruit in question would be apricots.
Farmers Market looks to future
Otago Farmers Market looks to future
Grow the growers is a new initiative launched by the Otago Farmers Market in a bid to address a decline in the number of produce growers. Rural editor Sally Rae reports.
Memorable Mailboxes
Memorable Mailboxes
To launch the Memorable Mailboxes series last week, Southern Rural Life readers were asked to email photographs of unique letterboxes they own or have seen in rural Otago and Southland. Readers...
Vets welcome reopening
Vets welcome reopening
The New Zealand Veterinary Association is delighted skilled workers will be allowed into New Zealand from March 13, helping to ease the country’s dire shortage of vets, chief executive Kevin Bryant...
Millers Flat Collie Club on the move
Millers Flat Collie Club on the move
The lambs have been sifted through, the ewes are away and the ‘‘to do’’ list isn’t looking too bad. It must be dog trial season.
