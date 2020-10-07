South Island Ag Field Days plans steaming ahead

Michaela McLeod is looking forward to the 70th anniversary South Island Agricultural Field Days. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Planning is on track for the 70th anniversary South Island Agricultural Field Days (SIAFD) in March next year.

Covid-19 is creating some uncertainty, but chairwoman Michaela McLeod said the event, held at Kirwee, near Christchurch, was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the industry which was considered the backbone for New Zealand’s recovery.

“The agricultural industry has hardly skipped a beat over the past few months and we see the South Island Agricultural Field Days as the perfect place for farmers, contractors and our industry to come together and share their stories, celebrate their successes and look for opportunities to improve their businesses.”

Contingencies were being considered to manage any Covid-19 restrictions, but Ms McLeod said the organising committee was keen to mark the 70th anniversary in style.

“It was sad that the Canterbury A&P Show was understandably cancelled this year, which means the SIAFD will be the first major agricultural gathering of its size to take place in Canterbury post lockdown.”

The field days was renowned for its live demonstrations, and would increase the size of its demonstration area with the intention of showcasing both large and small machinery, said committee member Andrew Stewart, who farmed at Waikuku, north of Woodend.

Andrew Stewart (left) and his brother Nathan will be organising the demonstrations at next year’s South Island Agricultural Field Days. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

“We see SIAFD as an opportunity for farmers and contractors to engage in all sorts of commerce over a couple of days, as well as a place for them to get off farm and enjoy time with their mates,” he said.

Around 10ha of irrigated land has been set aside to grow a mix of barley stubble, green feed oats, grass and lucerne, to offer a range of exhibitors the chance to showcase their new equipment, Mr Stewart said.

“We will have ploughs, large one-pass cultivators, drills, mowers, rakes, tedders, balers, forage harvesters, sprayers and all sorts of equipment on display.

“Because it is over three days as well, it means potential buyers can take their time and make any decisions without feeling rushed.”