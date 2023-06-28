Stock agent celebrates long service

PGG Wrightson livestock representative and stock agent, Rod Naylor, at Waiareka Saleyards, recently celebrated 30 years’ continuous service to the company. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

From handshakes, wool and faxes, to contracts, milk and cellphones, Rod Naylor has seen almost a third of a century of changes to the inner workings of the country’s primary industries.

The Oamaru stock agent has recently celebrated 30 years continuous service with PGG Wrightson and a lifetime connected to rural New Zealand.

Along the way, he has seen major shifts in farming practices, technology and the way business is conducted.

"There has been a huge change in technology. We didn’t have cellphones back then and I wonder how we even got on," Mr Naylor said.

Mr Naylor grew up on the family farm at Becks, in Central Otago.

After school, he started work as an "office boy" in the grain and seed section of Reid Farmers and then transferred to Alexandra as a junior stock agent, in 1979.

In 1989, he spent four years overseas and travelled to more than 40 countries.

Back in Oamaru, he married and took up work again with Reid Farmers. The company later became Pyne Gould Guinness and then PGG Wrightson.

He and his wife have two children.

"My family have been very supportive of me," Mr Naylor said.

His recent thirty year celebration was held at the Moeraki Tavern along with his work and stock agent colleagues.

He received a generous voucher which allowed him to purchase a Weber bbq and the evening was organised by PGG Wrightson.

"It was a good night. PGG Wrightson are a good company to work for and they look after their staff," Mr Naylor said.

PGG Wrightson livestock manager and head auctioneer Mark Yeates, who has been Mr Naylor’s manager for 15 years said that except for his time overseas, Rod had effectively worked for the same company although it had been through a number of mergers.

Mr Yeates said that loyalty as an employer appeared to be a generational thing and needed to be commended.

"Rod’s always showed a strong loyalty and commitment to the company right from day one and still does to this day. It’s really very commendable".

Mr Naylor said his job could be challenging, although he enjoyed meeting people and the variety in the role as a stock agent and livestock representative.

Mr Naylor has spent a lot of his time buying and selling livestock at the Temuka saleyards and also auctioneers at the Waiareka Sale yards.

"We’re often involved in sales and clearing sales, which I enjoy," he said.

Things have changed in the years he has been a stock agent, deals used to be made over hand shakes but now its contracts rather than hand shakes.

Another big change he has seen, is the move from what was traditionally beef, sheep and crops to the dairying industry, he said most of that has happened in the last 15-20 years.

The biggest change he has seen in his years as a stock agent is the use of technology.

With the advent of laptops and tablets — "... my vintage, some of us, have struggled over the years," he said.

Mr Naylor said that being a stock agent was a changing role and "more suited to young ones" who had been to Lincoln or Massey University, as there was a lot of new technology to understand.

"It’s challenging and it hasn’t been easy — but I enjoy working with people" Mr Naylor said.

Mr Naylor’s personable nature helped with his business as well, "because he does just get along very well with people — he’s a good guy," Mr Yeates said.

Mr Naylor hoped to work another two years with PGG Wrightson, "if they’ll have me" he said.

Then he would like to "try to do something involved with agriculture".

- Jules Chin, Cadet reporter