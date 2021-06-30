Tapanui Agrikids team putting in the hard work

Blue Mountain College’s Agrikids team of Dustin Young, Ben Hartshorne and Henry Chittock practise putting up a tent which is one of the challenges they could face in the Agrikids final next month.PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The Blue Mountain College Agrikids team members are upskilling in preparation for the national final of the competition in July.

The Young Farmers competition is for 8 to 13-year-olds and tests competitors’ general and farming industry knowledge and skills.

Pupils Ben Hartshorne, Dustin Young (both 12) and Henry Chittock (13) won the regional final of the competition which was held online.

Ben said the pupils made it through the first round of the competition and won the second round to earn a place in the final.

There were seven modules in the second round which included topics about health and safety and identifying native birds.

All three members of the team were new to the competition and were enjoying the experience.

“It’s fun and good team work,” Ben said.

The team was swotting up for the final and so far had had help from Balance Nutrients and Ewan Allan Honda to learn about soil testing and motorcycle safety.

In the final, they would have to sit an hour-long examination, an hour-long practical module section and a race-off in which they would have to undertake many tasks as fast as possible.

The school’s primary industries head of department, Kirsten McIntyre, said the boys were preparing well.

“These guys have been working really hard. They practise every lunchtime doing a whole lot of different things,” Ms McIntyre said.

This was the fourth year running the school had had a team in the national final.

“It’s a really cool way of the kids building up a whole lot of skills.”

- By Sandy Eggleston