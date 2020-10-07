Tricks of trade shared

Arable farmer Eric Watson checks out ryegrass growth with Arable Y members Grant Maw and Scott Clemens, and Foundation of Arable Research graduate Harry Washington. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Guinness World Record holder Eric Watson shared the secret of his wheat growing yield with members of Arable Y during an on-farm visit.

The Wakanui arable farmer had 16 members of the group, for young people interested in arable farming, visit his farm for the spring field walk.

They were keen to hear about the record wheat yield, producing 17,398kg per hectare wheat crop, which gained global attention, especially as it was the second time for Mr Watson.

He beat his former record, set in 2017, by 607kg per hectare.

On average, irrigated wheat yields in New Zealand produce 12,000kg per hectare.

Mr Watson’s advice to others who were seeking to improve their yields was to look after the crop, sow the optimum number of plants per hectare and ensure disease and trace elements were monitored.

It was worth investing in monitoring and technology to prevent wasting resources, he said.