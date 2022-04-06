Triple F for fundraising

Women participate in a Triple F Challenge event in Central Otago in 2015. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Prepare to ‘‘indulge your senses’’ at a fundraising event in Western Southland.

A Rural Women NZ spokeswoman said Te Anau would host the Triple F Challenge for three days from Friday, April 29.

The three Fs stand for fun, fitness and friendship.

‘‘Join other rural women and support the local community, economy and wellbeing.’’

Registrations are open to Rural Women NZ members and non-members and will close on April 14.