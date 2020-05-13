Video cheer rolls through Maniototo

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It all started with a bit of fun during lockdown after Styx Valley farmer Erin Elworthy watched one of the many video clips sweeping the internet — a thread of people passing an item to someone else outside their bubble.
“Long story short, I shared it with a friend of mine and said ‘what do you think? We should do our own’.”
They set up a Messenger page, tagged Maniototo families into it, invited them to join in and showed them the clip they were wanting to re-create.
“The idea was, in their own bubble, they create a short video clip and send it back to me, involving a roll of toilet paper,” Mr Elworthy said.
They incorporated activities into the clip to illustrate what life was like inside their bubbles, from driving a ute to riding ponies, all while catching and passing a roll of toilet paper.
Mrs Elworthy said the aim was to thank all the essential services and bring a laugh to their day.
She said it was also great for the children — to help them understand why they were doing it.
The clips were collated by Ellie Duncan, of Wedderburn, including the final scene featuring Mrs Elworthy’s husband, Simon — trousers around his ankles amid snow, waiting for his roll of toilet paper.