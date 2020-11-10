Volunteer firefighter's ute raided while helping community

Grant Shaw (left) and Brad Ratford are still counting the losses from a raid on Ratford's work ute. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A long-serving Northland firefighter is doubting his volunteer role after more than $8000 worth of gear was ransacked from his work ute while he helped out at a community event.

Hikurangi volunteer firefighter Brad Ratford has spent 14 years keeping rural communities safe but is now questioning whether the price is worth paying.

"Fire service volunteering is us helping the community. When it starts impacting on your work life - it's not worth it."

While Ratford was 450m away helping with crowd control and fire safety during Friday's Hikurangi Fireworks Display at the local rugby club, "heaps of gear" - welders, batteries, circular saws, drill kits - were being taken from the locked tool boxes on the tray of his work ute parked directly outside the fire station on Alfred St.

A woman walking home spotted the "smashed" doors of the adjacent tool boxes shortly before 9pm. She called the business number displayed on the vehicle's side and informed a colleague who then contacted Ratford.

"I was surprised. I left the fireworks immediately to go back to the vehicle. I pulled up behind it and saw some of the small items on the footpath and the boxes were open," Ratford said.

The Northland Farm Services Limited service technician said the current $8000 hole in his work equipment has meant he no longer has the tools for work.

"I'm going out there, trying to do something for others, and to get hit is rough. Now I have got no gear to do my job."

Northland Farm Services Limited director Grant Shaw described how the business will lose more than just the cost of the stolen and damaged items.

"We are probably going to lose a week's worth of revenue and that's me being optimistic," Shaw said.

"We have two to three customers, just today, we can't get to just because we have to scramble to change things around and find gear so Brad can work."

Replacement costs had so far reached an estimated $8000 but could increase as they work through the missing items. Insurance will only cover part of the cost because of depreciation on the tool value, Shaw said.

He was disappointed the robbery was nothing new for the business or their employees.

"I have had whole trucks go missing. Five years ago I had a home invasion to get the keys to my ute."

The Hikurangi community has backed their local volunteer firefighter, with people like Steve Deeming offering Ratford work tools.

"I thought that was pretty cool," Ratford said.

Hikurangi Coastal Ward Councillor Greg Martin said it was a "crying shame" a volunteer like Ratford was targeted.

"I just think it is hard to believe people would do that when volunteer groups give so much of their time," Martin said.

"I believe that our community would collapse without our volunteers."

A police spokesperson urged anyone with information about the robbery to contact police on 105 and quote file number 201106/8492 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.