PHOTO: BLAIR DEVLIN

Siblings Sophie (9) and Leo Devlin (12), of Queenstown, pose with an alpine ash eucalyptus tree with a girth of 12.3m, measured at 1.5m above the ground, at Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

Last month, retired farmer Selwyn Fosbender challenged readers to find a tree in the South which had a bigger girth than his macrocarpa tree near Invercargill. It has an 11m circumference.

Although the eucalyptus is fatter, its location is outside the South, so the macrocarpa remains the tree to beat.

Send photos of wonderfully wide wood to shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz.