Winning way

Tina Powell. Photo supplied.

Southlander Tina Powell won the president’s award at the Groundspread Fertilisers Association industry awards last week.

The Te Anau Healy Transport office administrator is the Groundspread Fertilisers Association Otago-Southland branch secretary.

Association Otago-Southland council delegate Steve Whitehead said he nominated Ms Powell for the award because she brought a great deal of collaboration, enthusiasm and energy to the branch, association and the direct partners she works with out of The Key Consignment Store in Te Anau.

"Tina’s motivation to be her best every day comes from an understanding that our industry is in an environment of change and evolution is required."

For the association to move forward needed collaboration and a platform of shared knowledge which all parties could leverage to develop their processes, practices and ultimately deliver better outcomes for its customers.

"The longevity of the organisation is a key pillar to the success of the industry and Tina notes that the threats of financial stability, environmental pressures, branch membership levels and engagement are challenges that must be met with a cohesive approach to deliver great outcomes."

She was passionate about championing the growth and improved engagement of women in the fertiliser industry, Mr Whitehead said.