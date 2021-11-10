Wright stuff pays off

Ben Wright has proved a straight delivery with no funnies can pay off after winning the Heartland Bank Young Auctioneers’ Competition in Christchurch. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW.

Resisting the temptation to throw in a one-liner has paid off for Ben Wright who is now the top young auctioneer in the country.

The 28-year-old Feilding stock agent for PGG Wrightson surfaced at the head of eight finalists to win the Heartland Bank Young Auctioneers’ Competition at Christchurch’s Canterbury Agricultural Park.

The win was a relief for Wright who came third two years ago, but had to pull out last year after breaking a shoulder in a motorbike accident.

He initially thought he had flunked the interview after doing well in the cattle auction. But a talk afterwards with the judges revealed that he was being a bit hard on himself.

Wright said he just tried to be himself during the auction.

‘‘There are auctioneers who can be quite humorous and that has its place and some people can pull it off, but I’ve never given it a crack because it can go wrong if the joke’s not happening so I played a straight bat.’’

He had to fight off nerves initially as he was used to selling in dollars per head rather than cents per kilogram, but fell into that easily once he got going.

Wright’s father and brother are both stock agents and, after travelling overseas he chose the same path, and was attracted to auctioneering.

‘‘It’s one of those things I enjoy the most. It’s a buzz representing your clients and doing your best to make as much money for them as possible.’’

Wright said Feilding had top auctioneers and he was always trying to learn from them.

He took home $2000 in prizemoney and will go on to represent his country in a young auctioneers’ competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.

Judge Joe Higgins said auctions were a critical element of the livestock business and it was great to see talented young auctioneers coming through the industry.

Waikato’s Brook Cushion was runner-up.

- By Tim Cronshaw