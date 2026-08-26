Canterbury farmers are on the look out for outbreaks of nassella tussock as spring approaches. Environment Canterbury (Ecan) is keen to see vigilance stepped up for new infestations before they become established. The invasive grass pest is mostly found in parts of North Canterbury, but continues to be discovered in new areas. Nassella tussock is one of the region’s most persistent pest plants and poses a threat to productive farmland. Once roots are set, it can spread rapidly and become difficult and costly to control. Ecan's biosecurity team, contractors and landowners have worked for decades to manage the pest, helping to reduce its impact across the region. The focus is shifting towards identifying outbreaks sooner and preventing the pest from gaining a foothold in new locations. Senior biosecurity officer Noel Crump said every landowner played a role in limiting its spread to help protect neighbouring farms and the wider region. “Continued surveillance is important, particularly as the pest can spread beyond known infestation areas. Detecting and managing isolated plants early remains one of the most effective ways to prevent larger infestations developing in the future.’’ Ecan is encouraging landowners unfamiliar with nassella tussock to report or seek advice if they suspect they have found a plant.