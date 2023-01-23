Silver Fern Farms directors sought

Applications for Silver Fern Farms Co-operative’s next two farmer-elected directors are now open.

Two spaces will become available on the board, as incumbents Richard Young and Dan Jex-Blake both retire at the co-operative’s annual meeting in May. Both have completed their maximum of three terms.

Directors of Silver Fern Farms Co-operative are responsible for setting the co-operative’s corporate governance and strategic direction. Silver Fern Farms Co-operative owns 50% of Silver Fern Farms Ltd, in partnership with Shanghai Maling.

To be eligible for this role, candidates must be a current shareholder of the co-operative and have supplied a minimum of 400 stock units to Silver Fern Farms for each of the last two years. Nomination forms must also be signed by two shareholders who meet the same criteria.

By: Staff reporter