A large crowd made the most of ideal weather and steam attractions to help make the Ellesmere A&P Show another celebration of rural life and agriculture.

The show’s theme of Full Steam Ahead — Evolution of Agricultural Machinery marked the journey of agricultural machinery and its role in shaping the farming industry.

Crowd numbers were similar to last year, reflecting continued local support.

Show goers ranged from families and farming enthusiasts to exhibitors and the wider rural community.

Show president Alastair Barnett said he was happy with the way the day unfolded, particularly the effort put in by the committee and volunteers who helped bring the event together.

“A successful agricultural show takes considerable planning, preparation and teamwork, and the dedication of everyone involved was evident throughout the day. Their hard work ensured visitors could enjoy the event and experience the best of what the Ellesmere community has to offer.’’

He said organisers were fortunate to strike perfect weather, providing ideal conditions for a successful day out.

“The Ellesmere show continues to be an important opportunity to celebrate agriculture, recognise the people behind the industry and bring the community together.’’