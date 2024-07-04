Skip to main content
Rural life
"The rubber’s now hitting the road."
SUBSCRIBER
B+LNZ comes out against proposed farm rules
Beef + Lamb New Zealand says unprecedented rules proposed for Otago sheep and beef farmers could cost more than $900 million in new fencing alone.
‘Amazing’ time on Wisp Hill Station
Former Wisp Hill Station owner John Parks has a deep connection to the place he called home for more than 40 years.
Selling for forestry a tough decision
Scott Chittock and his family have sold their southern sheep and beef farm for pine forestry.
Back yourself and the doors open
Michelle McLean says she is walking proof you don’t need to have a university degree to get a foot on the corporate ladder in the rural sector.
Regional and district plans a focus for Feds
Winter has been cold but kind, and at least the use of the little amount of feed we have for our stock to get us through the winter has been excellent.
Church hoped to be on the move
Holy cow — a church on a dairy farm in West Otago is for sale.
Three Southerners make awards finals
Three southerners are among the cream of the cropping industry.
Not to blame for residue, firm says
A Southland-based forest investment and management company says it cannot accept responsibility for chemical residue found in hay on an organic-certified West Otago farm.
Farmers fear loss of food-producing strongholds
Conversion of West Otago farmland to forestry continues to cause concern for local farmers.
Catchment projects get cash boost
Two southern catchment groups have been given $10,000 each to progress projects to improve land and waterways.
Sharing skills, raising funds
Science and philanthropy came together again at the West Otago Hay and Baleage Auction recently.
Open day promotes agricultural industry
At least 70 prospective students attended Telford College’s open day on July 19.
A ‘natural leader’ gains recognition
James Stenton’s contribution to the groundspreading industry was recognised recently at a national level.
Finding the right balance on and off the farm
Nicky Hyslop is as comfortable being in the boardroom as she is helping out in the stock yards on the rolling downs of a historic South Canterbury farm, writes Tim Cronshaw.
Quick-fire quiz gives Dodson win
Charing Cross dairy farmer George Dodson hopes the profile from his big win in the Young Farmer of the Year competition will get him a step closer to earning a coveted sharemilking job.
Options for reducing agrichemicals
Growers wanting to reduce agrichemicals in their crops and unsure where to start will learn more at a series of Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) events next month.
WI helping those in need
The members of the Mid Canterbury Federation of Women’s Institutes are donating time and resources as their national organisation runs a campaign called Nourish the Nation.
Arable’s achievements highlighted
From a farmer experimenting with nitrogen-fixing faba beans to an agronomy veteran helping with world-record wheat yield attempts, the 2024 Arable Award finalists have been named.
Not just furrows and ploughs
Competitors vied for the straightest furrows during two days of ploughing competitions in North Canterbury.
