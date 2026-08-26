A track record of service extending three decades has earned Ian McIntosh the respect of pig farmers and the wider industry. The veteran leader received an outstanding contribution award at NZPork’s conference in Christchurch. Mr McIntosh joined pig-breeding company PIC New Zealand in the early 1990s, moving to the South Island in 1997 to manage pig production nationally over its five farms. Working for pork processor Freshpork from 2003, he advised its farming operations at Burnham and independent pig farmers supplying the company. A small in-house feed mill was turned into a commercial business supplying about 600 tonnes of animal feed each week to 25 farms. Farmers relied on him for advice on pig health and production, farm budgets, environmental and land-use consents, and other challenges. His experience was put to use in providing input for a code of welfare for pigs and he also represented NZPork in developing a national good-practice code for animal-feed manufacturing. Throughout a long career he advised government and industry organisations on feed safety and imported ingredients. NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said his influence could be seen across animal welfare, feed quality, farm performance and the industry. “Ian has made a big difference to New Zealand’s pig industry over decades. He combines significant technical knowledge with a rare ability to explain complex issues simply, and he has always been generous with his time and advice.’’