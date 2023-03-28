Tuesday, 28 March 2023

After Dark Pride Party, Otago Museum, Friday, March 24

    1. Slideshow Section
    Exchange students Kendra Hutchinson (21), Emily Mahon (20), Ingrid Aosved (21) and Mariama Lemon ...
    Exchange students Kendra Hutchinson (21), Emily Mahon (20), Ingrid Aosved (21) and Mariama Lemon (21). PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Sandra Taing, Vanessa Campbell, Alicia Fernando (all 18) and Destiny Persigas (19), all first...
    Sandra Taing, Vanessa Campbell, Alicia Fernando (all 18) and Destiny Persigas (19), all first year students in Dunedin.
    Lorenzo Berrin and Lindsay Noone, both of Dunedin.
    Lorenzo Berrin and Lindsay Noone, both of Dunedin.
    Holly Meyer, Quinn Hardie and Natasha Munro, all of Dunedin.
    Holly Meyer, Quinn Hardie and Natasha Munro, all of Dunedin.
    Manaia Fenton and Jefferson Dew, both of Dunedin.
    Manaia Fenton and Jefferson Dew, both of Dunedin.
    Linus Fromm and Brian Lyle, both of Dunedin.
    Linus Fromm and Brian Lyle, both of Dunedin.