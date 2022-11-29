Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Christmas at the Races, Cromwell Race Course, Sunday, November 27

    Tahlia Dean, Kim Crack and Shannon Wilson.
    Invercargill residents Samantha Tulang, Brylee Pearce and Lucy Shirley.
    Gene Simiss and Hoani Matenga.
    Tom Scurr, Jackson Davis, Emily Morton and Cole Lucas.
    An estimated 4000 people gathered to watch the races.
    PHOTOS: ASPEN BRUCE