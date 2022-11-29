Christmas at the Races, Cromwell Race Course, Sunday, November 27

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Slideshow Section 0 Comments Tahlia Dean, Kim Crack and Shannon Wilson. Invercargill residents Samantha Tulang, Brylee Pearce and Lucy Shirley. Gene Simiss and Hoani Matenga. Tom Scurr, Jackson Davis, Emily Morton and Cole Lucas. An estimated 4000 people gathered to watch the races. PHOTOS: ASPEN BRUCE Related Stories Tahakopa School 125th anniversary, at the school, Sunday, November 27 Dogs Day Out 2022, Ascot Park Raceway, Sunday, November 27 Southland Christmas Parade, Invercargill, Saturday, November 26 150th anniversary of arrival of first settlers to New Zealand, Polish Heritage of Otago and Southland Charitable Trust, Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Friday, November 25 Sea creations flood streets in annual parade Grand Business South Awards Victorian Heritage Grand Parade The Wheelchair Rugby Tournament Winton Open Day Victorian heritage celebration full of life, fun and colour People: Arrowtown super jam People: Glendhu Bay powerboat regatta More