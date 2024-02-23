Friday, 23 February 2024

Honohono exhibition opening

    1. Slideshow Section
    Marisa and Craig Cliff with their children Lia, 11, and Caio, 8, and Janet Stephenson, all of...
    Marisa and Craig Cliff with their children Lia, 11, and Caio, 8, and Janet Stephenson, all of Dunedin. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Amanda Fauteux and Miranda Bellamy, both of Dunedin.
    Amanda Fauteux and Miranda Bellamy, both of Dunedin.
    Steve Ting and Quinn Berentson, both of Dunedin.
    Steve Ting and Quinn Berentson, both of Dunedin.
    Virginia Gautusa and Kate Oktay, both of Dunedin.
    Virginia Gautusa and Kate Oktay, both of Dunedin.
    Stacey Kokaua, of Dunedin, Hayley Walmsley, of Christchurch, and Litea Ikahihifo, of Dunedin.
    Stacey Kokaua, of Dunedin, Hayley Walmsley, of Christchurch, and Litea Ikahihifo, of Dunedin.
    Tūhura Otago Museum, Friday, February 16