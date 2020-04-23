Thursday, 23 April 2020

Living in the bubble

    Don't crack a smile . . . Bella Veitch (left) (21) and Georgia Campbell (21) pamper themselves with supermarket face masks and a home brow dye kit. (Much better on the student budget than the fancy spas they have become accustomed to!) PHOTO: Bella...
    Any luck? "Fishing" in the backyard are Kingston Boyes (6) and his Grandad Tony Webb. PHOTO: Sarah Webb
    Creative endeavour . . . Max Smith (7) makes and paints poppies from egg cartons at home in Dunedin. PHOTO: Tracey Smith
    Distance learning . . . Enzo the Welsh Terrier (5) and Georgia Campbell (21) study for honours level Microbiology together in Belleknowes. PHOTO: Bella Veitch
    Loyal subjects . . . A Teddy Bears' picnic to honour the Queens 94th birthday today in South Hill, Oamaru. Birthday party guests are Lady Winnie Bear, Sir Humphrey Bagshaw and Lady Edwina Bear, accompanied by Pretty Nessie and Happy Nessie (sorry no...
    Purrrfect advice . . . Tony Heptinstall, of Dunedin, consults his puzzle assistant Willow for advice. PHOTO: Caroline Hunter
    Frozen . . . Libby Thorp (4) living the dream in Wanaka. PHOTO: John Milburn
    A stitch in time . . . Brooke Beaman (10) at home in Glenross stitches a new apron. PHOTO: Creina Beaman

    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes.

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

