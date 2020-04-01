Wednesday, 1 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 1

    Living in the bubble: April 1
    Albie, a one-third-size floral-art albatross made from corn husks, soars over Waverley piloted by a ‘‘bear hunt’’ teddy. PHOTO: JUDY FULTON
    Emily Harris (6) with her chalked path made on Sunday. PHOTO: KATIE BURNS
    Artwork made in tribute to to the family of the first fatality of Covid-19, by Gillian Shaw (73), of Central Otago. Photo: Gillian Shaw
    Pippa the Jack Russell relaxes after walking the streets of Weston. PHOTO: ANNIE KRUSKOPF
    Mark James, of North Dunedin, teaches himself to skateboard in the lower Dunedin Botanic Garden car park on Saturday. PHOTO: CLARE FRASER
    Geoff Davis, of Mosgiel, plays Rummie with his wife. Photo: Lois Davis
    Geoff Davis, of Mosgiel, plays Rummie with his wife. Photo: Lois Davis

    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes. 

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

