Monday, 13 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 13

    Tom (13), Liam (10) and Ben (10) Davis do their first-ever aerobics class, instructed by the TV in their Waverley bubble. PHOTO: KERRY DAVIS
    Marnie Brosnahan (14) works on a puzzle in her Roslyn living room. PHOTO: SYLVIE BROSNAHAN
    Ben Ludgate and his daughter Annabel (13) practise handstands at their home in Andersons Bay. PHOTO: JACKIE LUDGATE
    Alyssa (15), Carlos (2) and RJ (4) Slade with their new fort in North East Valley. PHOTO: AMANDA SLADE
    In their backyard at Lake Hawea are (from left) Grant, Max (10) and Caitlin (12) Evans. PHOTO: JOHN TAYLOR
    Brooke Paterson (10) shows off her 50 new hair plaits, done by her mum Mel at home in Waldronville. PHOTO: MEL PATERSON
    Isla Marshall (9) carries plants for her mum at home in Mt Cargill. PHOTO: WIN MARSHALL
    Christopher Johnston (5) on the trampoline in Abbotsford. PHOTO: FELICITY SPEIGHT

    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes.

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

