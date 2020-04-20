Monday, 20 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 20

    Kobey McGuire (5) plays dress-up at his home in Mosgiel. PHOTO: KENDALL MCGUIRE
    Sheep upset a gardener’s wheelbarrow near Palmerston. PHOTO: BARBARA JOPSON
    George is ready for online lessons. PHOTO: SARAH PEETERS
    Amos Bethel (13) with model Star Wars craft he assembled in his lounge in Waldronville. PHOTO: LOREEN BETHEL
    A kereru sits atop a flowering cabbage tree in Waverley, Dunedin. PHOTO: MOIRA STYLES
    Connor (7) and Indie (4) Joyce are spending lockdown at their grandparents’ property in Waipiata. PHOTO: VICKY CLARKE-JOYCE
    Ron Harris and cat Victor ‘‘cat-nap’’ in their lounge in Oamaru. PHOTO: GER LEVERING
    Lily has her ‘‘screen time’’ at home in Balaclava. PHOTO: ELIZA GENEVER

    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes.

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

