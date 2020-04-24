Friday, 24 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 24

    1. Slideshow Section
    Angus (6) and Della (4) Dobson have fun in the leaves in North East Valley. PHOTO: SALLY DOBSON
    Angus (6) and Della (4) Dobson have fun in the leaves in North East Valley. PHOTO: SALLY DOBSON
    Brodie Donaldson (2), of Mosgiel, in a backyard bath. PHOTO: CLAIRE RUTHVEN
    Brodie Donaldson (2), of Mosgiel, in a backyard bath. PHOTO: CLAIRE RUTHVEN
    Liam Davis (10), of Waverley, meets a friendly cormorant on his bubble walk beside the Vauxhall...
    Liam Davis (10), of Waverley, meets a friendly cormorant on his bubble walk beside the Vauxhall Yacht Club. PHOTO: KERRY DAVIS
    Louie Beattie (11), of Kelso in West Otago, gives the family pet donkey Knuckles (6) a hug. PHOTO...
    Louie Beattie (11), of Kelso in West Otago, gives the family pet donkey Knuckles (6) a hug. PHOTO: SALLY BEATTIE
    Parker (16) and Alyssia Urquhart-Eaton enjoy a walk along a quiet road near Momona. PHOTO: LAURYN...
    Parker (16) and Alyssia Urquhart-Eaton enjoy a walk along a quiet road near Momona. PHOTO: LAURYN URQUHART-EATON
    Bella McRitchie-King (8), of Stewart Island, sews ‘‘boomerang’’ shopping bags for the locals....
    Bella McRitchie-King (8), of Stewart Island, sews ‘‘boomerang’’ shopping bags for the locals. PHOTO: LETITIA MCRITCHIE
    Trina and Buddy out for bike ride in St Kilda. PHOTO: TRINA LEWIS
    Trina and Buddy out for bike ride in St Kilda. PHOTO: TRINA LEWIS
    A tui visits a garden in Belleknowes. PHOTO: JESSICA MCLACHLAN
    A tui visits a garden in Belleknowes. PHOTO: JESSICA MCLACHLAN

    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes.

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment