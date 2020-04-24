Living in the bubble: April 24

Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes.

To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.