Monday, 4 May 2020

Living in the bubble: May 4

    Anna (10) and William (7) Hepburn in their backyard bubble at home in Maori Hill. PHOTO: AL HEPBURN
    Usually on Anzac day Bruce Hebbard places poppies on the graves of the 88 veterans interred or...
    You can’t walk past a pile of leaves and leave them. Estelle Percasky (3), of Arrowtown, giggles...
    Allie Lambert (6) and her puppy, Rosie, play in the leaves.PHOTO: SAMANTHA LAMBERT
    Baxter (6) and Murphy (5) Turner belt out some songs at home in Twizel. PHOTO: ANNA CAMPBELL
    Toby (5) and Arthur (4) Kennedy get into some serious mixing to help with making their morning...
    Liam Glover (5) is pleased with his frog on a rock creation in the garden. PHOTO: LYNETTE GLOVER
    These teddies have featured every day at the old vicarage on State Highway 1 in Milton, complete...
