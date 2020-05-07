Thursday, 7 May 2020

Living in the bubble: May 7

    Come little leaves . . . You can’t walk past a pile of leaves and leave them. Estelle Percasky (3), plays amongst the autumn leaves in Arrowtown. PHOTO: Emily O’Leary
    Judy and Gerald Gumpatzes at Macandrew Bay on Wednesday 29 April, just about to turn around and cycle back to Vauxhall. Fabulous to have the new cycle paths and to see the workers out endeavouring to get them completed. A wonderful project being...
    So strong . . . Flynn MacGill-Brown (12), Ros MacGill and Archie the miniature schnauzer enjoy a stroll through the autumn leaves in Jubilee Park. Photo: Nicola Brown
    Mustering crew . . . The Smith family has been enjoying working together on pony and horseback shifting sheep and cattle on their farm "Islay Downs" up the Pigroot/Morrisons. Pictured left to right: Scarlett (4) on Mickey, Adaline (2) on Ellie, Dad...
    No viruses in here . . . Alice Anderson (13) makes the trampoline more challenging with the addition of soap bubbles. PHOTO: Conrad Anderson
    Tessa Orr, (11), from Dipton, Southland, doing home schooling in her bubble. The topic was to complete a poster or model to "Save the.." Tessa decided to "Save the Ducks" PHOTO: Julz Orr
    Taking a trip with Dad along Highcliff Rd on the scooters are ; (from left) Stuart Davis, Liam Davis (10), with his twin Ben Davis (10) Tom Davis (13) of Waverley. PHOTO: Tom Davis

