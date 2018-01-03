Wednesday, 3 January 2018

Magic Moments: 03 January

    1. Slideshow Section
    Lucy Bryant (7) waits to take a ride in a canoe near Patearoa, in Central Otago, on December 28. Photo: Craig Bryant
    Lucy Bryant (7) waits to take a ride in a canoe near Patearoa, in Central Otago, on December 28. Photo: Craig Bryant
    Andrea Parr (10) beside the Kingston Flyer. Photo: Robin Parr
    Andrea Parr (10) beside the Kingston Flyer. Photo: Robin Parr
    Enjoying their Christmas Day in Bluff at Patsy and Granddad&#039;s are (from left) Cecilia (16), Ella Rose (12) and Shannon (18) Crooks. Photo: Desiree Crooks
    Enjoying their Christmas Day in Bluff at Patsy and Granddad's are (from left) Cecilia (16), Ella Rose (12) and Shannon (18) Crooks. Photo: Desiree Crooks
    Skies above Lake Hawea on Christmas Eve. Photo: Will Lorimer
    Skies above Lake Hawea on Christmas Eve. Photo: Will Lorimer
    &quot;`Poppa&#039;&#039; Geoff Davis, of Mosgiel, and grandson Mason Pringle (13), of Palmerston, compare the length of their legs on Christmas Day. Photo: Lois Davis
    "`Poppa'' Geoff Davis, of Mosgiel, and grandson Mason Pringle (13), of Palmerston, compare the length of their legs on Christmas Day. Photo: Lois Davis

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment