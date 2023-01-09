Monday, 9 January 2023

Magic moments: 9 January

    Having a whale of a time ... Charlie Downes (5) has a great time at the Naseby swimming dam. PHOTO: SIAN DOWNE
    Watering the dog ... Fraser Malcolm-Swindells (6) and Fred the dog (9months) have some fun with the hose at Gran and Poppy’s place in Dunedin. PHOTO: DEB KELLY.
    Who’s going in first? Snares crested penguins preparing to dive at Snares Islands. PHOTO: AARON FLEMING
    Any scraps? A seal bites to swallow a fish it has caught while a seagull is poised to swoop on any offcut. The photo was taken near Aramoana, from on board a Port to Port harbour cruise. PHOTO: GRAHAM MURRAY
    Delivery boy ... Geoff Davis delivers meals on wheels in Mosgiel. PHOTO: LOIS DAVIS
    Colours of nature ... Poppy Blackmore (3), while holidaying with the grandparents on the farm near Lawrence, enjoys the simple pleasures of playing with gum tree leaves in the sandpit. PHOTO: CLARE BLACKMORE
    Hoofing it ... Sheep on the road outside Wanaka. PHOTO: RACHEL STILL
    On top of the world ... Sitting on top of Crown Peak on December 29 are (from left) Gerard Hyland, Hamish Excell and Shane Buckham. PHOTO: GERARD HYLAND
    Water dog ... Murphy Duncan (3) the dog can’t stay out of the water, especially if there is a ball to get. Taken at Lake Aviemore on January 5. PHOTO: STEVEN SHARP
    Bobbing around ... Blake Randell-Duncan (5) has fun in her floaty donut on a very hot day at lake Aviemore. PHOTO: STEVEN SHARP
    Toe cooler ... Charlie Phillips (8) tries to escape the early evening heat with a paddle at Bay View, Kelvin Heights on December 28. PHOTO: JULIAN PHILLIPS
    Pop-up pool ... Naseby swimming dam is filled up each year a few weeks before Christmas making a beautiful destination for a picnic and dip. PHOTO: VERNICE TE TAU
    At the negotiation table ... Cousins Dane Tauti (9) and Bryn Carter (7) have a serious conversation in the tree hut at Berwick on Christmas Day. PHOTO: PAM YOUNG

