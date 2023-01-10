Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Magic moments: January 10

    1. Slideshow Section
    Freddie Johnson (10) left the water at St Kilda Beach after a friendly seal arrived. PHOTO: ANDREW JOHNSON
    Clem Munro (35) introduces his daughter Sofia (2) to the delights of mountain biking at Naseby. PHOTO: BARRY MUNRO
    Luca Baldwin (4) and his cousins Alex (7) and Finley (1) McConnell snuggle up to read a book at Piano Flat. PHOTO: JESS MCCONNELL
    Otto Thompson (10) the cocker doodle enjoys his walk on St Kilda Beach. PHOTO: JOHN THOMPSON
    A stone cottage in the Ida Valley, near Moa Creek in the early morning of January 3. PHOTO: KIERAN PHILIP
    Cousins Monty McElrea, of Balclutha, and Phoebe Scott, of Milton, (both 5) had fun paddling around at Johns Creek, Lake Hawea on New Year’s Day. PHOTO: SOPHIE FLETT
    Sisters Viv Roberts and Rachel Wightman rest in the grass at Crystal Falls Track, Waipori Falls. PHOTO: TONY ROBERTS
    Isla Grant (9) wraps herself in bubbles in Naseby. PHOTO: KARYN GRANT
    A kotuku (white heron) is dive-bombed by a noisy and aggressive red-billed gull in the Hawksbury lagoon, Waikouaiti. PHOTO : GREG HUGHSON

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will close at 5pm January 13.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize: An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

     

     