Magic Moments: January 11

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.
Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.
First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.