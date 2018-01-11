Thursday, 11 January 2018

Magic Moments: January 11

    1. Slideshow Section
    Aubree Watt (1) enjoys the water at Brod Bay, Lake Te Anau, on January 5. Photo: Rachael Watt.
    Aubree Watt (1) enjoys the water at Brod Bay, Lake Te Anau, on January 5. Photo: Rachael Watt.
    Jazz the spoodle waits for a fish on Lake Wanaka. Photo: Helen Wood
    Jazz the spoodle waits for a fish on Lake Wanaka. Photo: Helen Wood
    Matthew Hadley Storer (5) and Lucy Grace Storer (4) try out their Christmas gifts at St Kilda Beach, Dunedin, on December 28. Photo: Mel McAtamney
    Matthew Hadley Storer (5) and Lucy Grace Storer (4) try out their Christmas gifts at St Kilda Beach, Dunedin, on December 28. Photo: Mel McAtamney
    Annabel (11, left) and Isla (8) Ludgate enjoy their bodyboards in the surf at Karitane Beach, on a day trip up from their home in Dunedin. Photo: Jackie Ludgate
    Annabel (11, left) and Isla (8) Ludgate enjoy their bodyboards in the surf at Karitane Beach, on a day trip up from their home in Dunedin. Photo: Jackie Ludgate
    Striking an extended family pose on New Year’s Eve on their farm in Alexandra are (bottom row, from left) Paula Seymour, Jason Seymour, Mike Hunter, Sue Mortensen; (middle row) Amy Seymour (11), Grace Hunter (11), Tessa Seymour (9); (top row) Isaac Hunter
    Striking an extended family pose on New Year’s Eve on their farm in Alexandra are (bottom row, from left) Paula Seymour, Jason Seymour, Mike Hunter, Sue Mortensen; (middle row) Amy Seymour (11), Grace Hunter (11), Tessa Seymour (9); (top row) Isaac...

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment