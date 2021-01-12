Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Magic Moments: January 12

    Bandit, Sika and Moose take a break from playing catch to enjoy the last of the sun on Mt Cargill on December 3. PHOTO: AMBER HANNAH
    Asher Marasigan (4) whizzes through the Oamaru children’s bike park on January 9. PHOTO: GER LEVERING
    Hamish Hendry (24) shows off the rainbow trout he caught at Tekapo on Boxing Day with help from Luke Cody (24). PHOTO: KATHERINE HENDRY
    Tamara Smales (8) enjoys a special moment with Lotti the alpaca, at home in Clydevale. PHOTO: GELI LANDERER
    Jonty (2) and Louis (5) Alexander enjoy the playground at Moeraki on January 8. PHOTO: LESLEY TENNENT
    Kelly (5, left) and Angus (6) Moodie kayak in the Mill Flat, Marlborough, swimming hole after running away from the Otago rain and looking for sunshine. PHOTO: KATIE MOODIE
    Arlo Condon (2) is boat captain on the Taieri River on December 27. PHOTO: KRISTAL CONDON

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number,  a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    First prize: Photo Warehouse wraparound canvas print to the value of $200

    Two runner-up prizes: Wraparound canvas print to the value of $100

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

