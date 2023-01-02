Monday, 2 January 2023

Magic moments: 2 January

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Dog tired ... Mac (4), Charlotte (7) and Anna (5) Mackenzie are all tuckered out after a day...
    Dog tired ... Mac (4), Charlotte (7) and Anna (5) Mackenzie are all tuckered out after a day boating on Lake Wanaka on December 28. PHOTO: TIM MACKENZIE
    Still life . . . A tuatara at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary. PHOTO: SAMUEL TUALA
    Still life . . . A tuatara at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary. PHOTO: SAMUEL TUALA
    Whoosh! Jesse Richardson tests the hydro slide he helped build at Albert Town. PHOTO: ALAN...
    Whoosh! Jesse Richardson tests the hydro slide he helped build at Albert Town. PHOTO: ALAN RICHARDSON
    Double light show . . . Christmas lights on a caravan beneath clear skies over Lake Aviemore on...
    Double light show . . . Christmas lights on a caravan beneath clear skies over Lake Aviemore on Christmas Day. PHOTO: STEVEN SHARP
    Best Christmas present ... John Jones, of Waikouaiti, holds his new great-granddaughter Maya, who...
    Best Christmas present ... John Jones, of Waikouaiti, holds his new great-granddaughter Maya, who was then just 10 days old. PHOTO: CATHERINE ROBINSON
    Scorcher quencher . . . Cooling down at the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool are (from left) Re-oLe...
    Scorcher quencher . . . Cooling down at the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool are (from left) Re-oLe-na (12), Zoe (mum), and Rosalie (10) Cockburn. PHOTO: ZOE COCKBURN
    Pleasant pause ... Luca (7) and Ivar (4) Ralston cool off during a cycle trip on the Clyde to...
    Pleasant pause ... Luca (7) and Ivar (4) Ralston cool off during a cycle trip on the Clyde to Alexandra Millennium Track with their Waikouaiti family, on a very warm Boxing Day. PHOTO: NOLA GILLIES
    Celestial alignment . . . Libby Gordon (9) uses a headlamp to find her way back to camp in the...
    Celestial alignment . . . Libby Gordon (9) uses a headlamp to find her way back to camp in the late evening after visiting near the Top Dingle Hut (Hawea Conservation Park). A crescent moon and the first star of the night were not enough to light her...

    Send us your photographs and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14. 

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize:  An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

     

     