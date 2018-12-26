Wednesday, 26 December 2018

Magic Moments: December 26

    Two cuties making friends - Violet Young (5), of Cromwell, and Wilson Pringle (shih-tzu cross) in Palmerston. Photo: Lois Davis
    Waterfowl on Lake Dunstan, Cromwell. Photo: John Wekking
    Maya (14) and Isabel (10) Brockie enjoy the magical unicorn inflatable in Wanaka. Photo: Rajinder Bassi
    Maureen Rawson, Ngaire Young and Geoff and Lois Davis, of Mosgiel, John Rawson, of Oamaru, and Trevor Young, of Cromwell, relax in Te Anau. Photo: Vicky McCallum
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a $600 voucher towards a SIGMA lens
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

