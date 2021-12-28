Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Magic Moments: December 28

    A sea lion spotted through a car’s rear window at Harwood, Otago Peninsula, on Christmas Day. PHOTO: JACK COWLES
    William Allan (9) fishes at Toko Mouth on Boxing Day morning. PHOTO: RACHAEL ALLAN
    Max Hambleton (11) in the Chatto Creek Tavern garden on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: TIM HAMBLETON
    Ben (7, left) and Jono (10) Day run through the pine trees at Waikouaiti Beach on November 28. PHOTO: ANNELIESE CARLSON
    Tahli Milne on a rope swing at Pohara, in the Tasman district on Christmas Day. PHOTO: KATARINA TOPPING
    A rural scene in Patearoa at sunset on Boxing Day. PHOTO: MADDIE STEVENSON

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.


    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print. .

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497.

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

