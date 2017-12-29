Friday, 29 December 2017

Magic Moments: December 29

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Riley Moore is excited to play with bubbles blown by his aunt on Christmas Day at Taieri Mouth....
    Riley Moore is excited to play with bubbles blown by his aunt on Christmas Day at Taieri Mouth. Photo: Angela Moore
    Soaking up some Matukituki Valley sun are (from back) Flynn Mitchell (14), Isabel Brockie (9),...
    Soaking up some Matukituki Valley sun are (from back) Flynn Mitchell (14), Isabel Brockie (9), Yonas Mitchell (11), Charlie Tse (7), Peer Mitchell (12) and Maya Brockie (13) on Yonas’ 11th birthday, Boxing Day. Photo: Cam Brockie
    Renee Hodge bathes al fresco at a hut on McKnights’ farm, Poolburn, on Christmas Day. Photo:...
    Renee Hodge bathes al fresco at a hut on McKnights’ farm, Poolburn, on Christmas Day. Photo: Kirsty McLachlan
    Isla Kefford (8), of Singapore, plays the Finnish throwing game molkky on Christmas Eve in her...
    Isla Kefford (8), of Singapore, plays the Finnish throwing game molkky on Christmas Eve in her grandparents’ Balclutha garden. Photo: Joy Carruther
    Moss Blackie (3) plays at Ocean View Beach on December 27. Photo: Kelly Blackie
    Moss Blackie (3) plays at Ocean View Beach on December 27. Photo: Kelly Blackie
    Arlo (8 months), Mila (2) and Chubby the pug watch dad Max Smith, of Dunedin, build a snowman...
    Arlo (8 months), Mila (2) and Chubby the pug watch dad Max Smith, of Dunedin, build a snowman from the warmth of the lounge. Photo: Claire Manson

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment