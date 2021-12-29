Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Magic moments: December 29

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Dennis and Lorena Bowers take a walk under a full moon in Middlemarch on December 17. PHOTO:...
    Dennis and Lorena Bowers take a walk under a full moon in Middlemarch on December 17. PHOTO: LORENA BOWERS
    Lola Calvert (9) takes a swing in Arrowtown on Christmas Day. PHOTO: NICOLA BROWN
    Lola Calvert (9) takes a swing in Arrowtown on Christmas Day. PHOTO: NICOLA BROWN
    Lachie McEwan (6), of Dunedin, at Lake Waihola on Christmas Day. PHOTO: SHANNON MCEWAN
    Lachie McEwan (6), of Dunedin, at Lake Waihola on Christmas Day. PHOTO: SHANNON MCEWAN
    A bee pollinates flowers at Wanaka Lavender Farm on December 27. PHOTO: EMMA WALKER
    A bee pollinates flowers at Wanaka Lavender Farm on December 27. PHOTO: EMMA WALKER
    Finn McConnell (7 months) held by his sister Lily (14) surveys the river activities at Flag Swamp...
    Finn McConnell (7 months) held by his sister Lily (14) surveys the river activities at Flag Swamp on Boxing Day. Dad Paul McConnell and cousin Eli McConnell (5) are in the background. PHOTO: JESS MCCONNELL
    Flora McLeod-Jones and Merlin, of Port Chalmers, relax after lunch on Christmas Day. PHOTO:...
    Flora McLeod-Jones and Merlin, of Port Chalmers, relax after lunch on Christmas Day. PHOTO: CATHERINE ROBINSON

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17. 

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print. .

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497. 

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment