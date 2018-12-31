Monday, 31 December 2018

Magic Moments: December 31

    McCloud and Robert Gosnell, of Florida, race at the Highlands Motorsport Park go-kart track on Boxing Day. Photo: Anne Gosnell
    Santa's little helpers Lucy (5) and Matthew (6) Storer cool off in Lake Wanaka on Boxing Day. Photo: Mel McAtamey
    Leroy Parker cooks a Christmas Eve meal in Port Chalmers, overlooking the inner harbour towards Dunedin. Photo: Malcolm Parker
    Hayden Sharp, of Alexandra, takes his son Ollie Sharp (18 months) for a ride in Owaka before Christmas. Photo: Wilma Sharp
    Fletcher Sharman (19) water-skis on the Clutha River just above Alexandra on Christmas Eve. Photo: Martin Alford
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a $600 voucher towards a SIGMA lens
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

