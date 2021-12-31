Friday, 31 December 2021

Magic Moments: December 31

    Lyn Cvjetan with her six grandchildren (from left) Isabella (5) and Lily (9) Cvjetan, Jamie Gallagher (20), Sophie Wispinski (17), Jonty Wispinski (21) and Jackson Gallagher (17) after lunch in Waverley on Christmas Day. PHOTO: ZAKLINA CVJETAN
    Bentley Aitkenhead (3) and his granddad Trevor Bell (58) enjoy a refreshment and a laugh at the Five Mile shopping centre in Queenstown on Boxing Day. PHOTO: ROBBI BELL
    A red-billed gull comes in to land at St Kilda Beach on Monday.PHOTO: MICHELLE CHALKLIN-SINCLAIR
    Cousins Emma Inder (10) and Soraya McCall (4) at the Naseby swimming dam on Tuesday. PHOTO: LARISSA BROWN
    Mokopuna Hemi (9), Vinny (4) and Lola (3) Hapeta at their nan’s house in Careys Bay, Dunedin on Wednesday. PHOTO: JO TAYLOR
    Ryan Mitchell (7), of Mosgiel, at Long Beach, Dunedin on Boxing Day. PHOTO: PAM SYKES
    Sophie Fraser takes a holiday selfie while swinging on a rope over the Kawarau River near Arrow Junction on Monday. PHOTO: JIM FRASER
    Archer Gillan (2) at a playground in Alexandra on Monday. PHOTO: JACKIE WHITE
    Birds share a raspberry from the photographer’s garden on Monday. PHOTO: EMMA LLOYD

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17. 

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print. .

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497. 

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.

     

     

     

