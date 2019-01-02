Wednesday, 2 January 2019

Magic Moments: January 02

    Amelia Haig (6) of Clyde, cools down in the Lawrence pool. Photo: Tessa Paterson
    Margot Findlay (16 months) with her great-grandfather, Bill Adams (90) playing together in the...
    Beauden Sheppard (4) out and about on the farm at Romahapa, Balclutha. Photo: Melissa Sheppard
    Libby Callaghan, Meara Acheson-Kappely, Ciara Lawlor and Tata McNally (all 17) enjoy a dip on a...
    Hannah Murray (14) and her dog Tess, at Cardrona skifield, Wanaka, on December 29, 2018. Photo:...
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a $600 voucher towards a SIGMA lens
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

