Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Magic Moments: January 11

    Clive Duffy (12) skips stones on the Shag River at Dunback last Friday. PHOTO: GER LEVERING
    Moses (3, left) and Arlo (5) Thomson take a break from helping their pop crutch lambs at...
    Cavalier King Charles spaniel pup Rufus (15 weeks old) meets his holiday neighbour in Otematata...
    Bracken Mangan (6) plays in the Waipara River near Amberley on December 27. PHOTO: BARRIE MANGAN
    Cloud looms over Clyde on New Year's Eve. PHOTO: SHERYLL HANNING
    Art Hepi (14 months) cools down on a 30degC day in Kurow on January 2. PHOTO: SUE DUNDASS
    Mila Sparrow (2) investigates the flowers in Conroys Gully, Central Otago, last Thursday. PHOTO:...
    Alyssa Vehikite (3) at the Concord playground, Dunedin, last Friday.PHOTO: KRYSSTA COOPER
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17. 

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with:

    • the photographer's name and phone number
    • a description of who and what the photo shows
    • where and when it was taken
    • ages if relevant

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print. .

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497. 

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

     

     

     

