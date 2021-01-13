Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Magic moments: January 13

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Izzy Airey (7) and Bonnie Spooner (8) play at the Naseby ...
    Izzy Airey (7) and Bonnie Spooner (8) play at the Naseby swimming dam on January 6. PHOTO: KIM SPOONER
    Izzy Airey (7) and Bonnie Spooner (8) play at the Naseby ...
    Izzy Airey (7) and Bonnie Spooner (8) play at the Naseby swimming dam on January 6. PHOTO: KIM SPOONER
    Catching up at Moa Flat are cousins (from left) Patrick Scholten (5), Jack ...
    Catching up at Moa Flat are cousins (from left) Patrick Scholten (5), Jack Scholten (7), Harry Winterbourne (8), Fergus Lloyd (9), Robert Lloyd (10), Travis Winterbourne (9) and Lottie Winterbourne (6). PHOTO: BEATRICE LEE
    Sophie Barker visits the Wanaka Lavender Farm on January 6. PHOTO: CHARLOTTE BARKER
    Sophie Barker visits the Wanaka Lavender Farm on January 6. PHOTO: CHARLOTTE BARKER
    Fraser Malcom-Swindells (4) slips down the slide at ...
    Fraser Malcom-Swindells (4) slips down the slide at Dunedin’s Falcon St playground on Sunday. PHOTO: DEBORAH KELLY
    Rata in flower at Papatowai, in the Catlins, on December 28. PHOTO: ALLISON BOOTH
    Rata in flower at Papatowai, in the Catlins, on December 28. PHOTO: ALLISON BOOTH
    Elsie Anderson (9) plays on the spiderweb at the Mosgiel ...
    Elsie Anderson (9) plays on the spiderweb at the Mosgiel Playground on January 10. PHOTO: SABINA COONEY

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.
    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number,  a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    First prize: Photo Warehouse wraparound canvas print to the value of $200

    Two runner-up prizes: Wraparound canvas print to the value of $100

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment